Letter to the editor: Thank you to everyone for keeping businesses open, everyone safe

Restrictions and rules are hard. As Nebraskans we don’t like being told what to do, myself definitely included, and yet sometimes we need someone to cut through the noise and make decisions to keep everyone safe. The mask mandate that went into effect this morning, 11/30/2020, is undoubtedly going to be unpopular and is going to ruffle some feathers. We value our independence and freedom in York, and even rules enforcing common sense actions like wearing a mask to keep others safe during a pandemic are a hard pill to swallow for most of us.

Nonetheless, I applaud the actions of our city government in enacting a mask mandate. York’s Covid numbers are alarming, and many of us worry constantly about the businesses we rely on like childcare providers when all it takes is one person not doing their part for the entire community’s health and economy to be put at risk.