Letter to the editor: Thank you for answering the call
To the wonderful people who answered my call for help in the purchase of a new mower at Greenwood Cemetery -- I cannot adequately express the gratitude of Todd Gardner and the Greenwood Cemetery Board. We met recently and I received the news that we did in fact get enough money through donations to purchase a new Grasshopper machine.

My heart swelled with pride to know York residents and those who have loved ones buried there were so generous. You have made Todd’s work much easier and he deserves it.

You might not know who the board members are, so I feel they need mentioning as well for their dedication. They are Wes Tonniges, Jack Sikes, Jon Brouillette, Ron Winquest, Rosie Kopcho and myself.

Rosie and I have offered our resignations to give the opportunity for new members to take our place.

Rosie served 26 years and I logged 20. It has truly been a pleasure.

Again, thank you!

Gail Nordlund, York

