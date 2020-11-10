Letter to the editor: Readers express opinions about political cartoons

I’m proud to live in a county where the majority love this country, think for themselves and stand for freedom and prosperity.

This may sound angry and insulting, but that’s the point.

Proud Trump voters, Keith and Ann Peters, Henderson

Response from the York News-Times, written by Publisher Carrie Colburn

I want to thank Keith and Ann Peters for their Letter to the Editor and to all of our subscribers that read the Opinion page and digest a range of opinions in both the political cartoons and columns. More than anything, thank you for subscribing and valuing the work we do enough to have an opinion and take the time to share it with us.

If the York News-Times had a cartoonist on staff I would gladly share this feedback with them. Unfortunately the York News-Times has never had a cartoonist on staff due to our small size. We are the smallest daily in the State of Nebraska, something we wear proudly but also presents a constant challenge. In total, we have 14 people on our team.