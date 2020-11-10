Letter to the editor: Readers express opinions about political cartoons

A most interesting headline in Friday’s paper read: “The Majority of York County Voters Went Republican.” That’s surprisingly unreflected in the YNT. The political cartoons stand out the most.
A typical cartoon was of a farmer with a MAGA hat. The caption read, “I voted for Trump because he hates the same people I do.” I found that offensive to the extreme.
I would like to make some suggestions for cartoons to balance things out.
How about addressing the most radical abortion agenda ever forced on this country. The Times could draw a cartoon of a radical leftist saying, “I voted for Joe because he hates the unborn just like I do.”
Biden has become extremely wealthy having never been anything but a politician. But the YNT is not mentioning how the FBI attacked Trump, all the while sitting on the evidence that Biden pimped his own son out to be his bag man for foreign influence money. Here, the News-Times could publish a cartoon of China’s Chairman Xi handing a smiling Hunter a bag of cash with a note reading, “Make sure the Big Guy gets his 20 percent. We may need him later.”
How about addressing the most radical energy policy imaginable that shuts down the oil industry. That MAGA hat wearing farmer, the source of your meals, will be no more. The YNT could publish a cartoon of a family huddled together, warming their hands over a candle, and on the table would be a bottle of “Free Bubble Up and a bow of Rainbow Stew.”
I’m proud to live in a county where the majority love this country, think for themselves and stand for freedom and prosperity.
This may sound angry and insulting, but that’s the point.
Proud Trump voters, Keith and Ann Peters, Henderson
Response from the York News-Times, written by Publisher Carrie Colburn
I want to thank Keith and Ann Peters for their Letter to the Editor and to all of our subscribers that read the Opinion page and digest a range of opinions in both the political cartoons and columns. More than anything, thank you for subscribing and valuing the work we do enough to have an opinion and take the time to share it with us.
If the York News-Times had a cartoonist on staff I would gladly share this feedback with them. Unfortunately the York News-Times has never had a cartoonist on staff due to our small size. We are the smallest daily in the State of Nebraska, something we wear proudly but also presents a constant challenge. In total, we have 14 people on our team.
Our intent is never to offend. I realize this is nearly impossible in the world of Opinions but know that our goal is to provide an Opinion page, both political cartoons and columns, that presents a variety of Opinions for the reader to digest and in turn, hopefully, form their own opinion. For political cartoons specifically, three days a week we run Wayne Stroot cartoons, he is a political cartoonist for the Hastings Tribune in Hastings, NE. He is one of the few remaining local, Nebraska political cartoonists. The other two days of the week we source, review and select our political cartoons from various content partners. In full disclosure, some days these decisions are made quickly and our Opinions Page Editor, we don’t have one, is whomever is wearing that hat that day. It is your feedback that helps us take a look inward when we may have pushed the line to far.
I love political cartoons, especially when they are done right and viewed with the appropriate satirical lens. When they can illustrate a current topic or event in one frame and convey from that an opinion to the reader it is impressive. Thank you for reading and we will continue to work to provide a variety of opinions in our columns and cartoons.
