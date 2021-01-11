Letter to the editor: Reader supports Walk For Life

Dear editor,

You have many readers who without a doubt have a great appreciation for accurate information and truth. Yet there are so few ways to express their values.

One excellent way to be sure truth is seen and heard in a practical manner is to attend the Nebraska Walk For Life which is planned for next Saturday, Jan. 16, at 10 a.m., at the state capitol in Lincoln.

This walk has been held each year and has the record of being the largest peaceful political rally in the state. It honors the unborn children who never receive a funeral or proper burial since they are subject to murder by abortion.

Since a Jan. 22, 1973 court decision, more than 60 million have died this way in the USA. If these children were killed by any other form of meanness, our country would respond with all possible speed and end this threat decisively.

Attending the Walk For Life is a fine way to reveal the facts and truth about abortion and show a readiness to stand up for the unborn child.

Sincerely,

William F. Dunavan, York