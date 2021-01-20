Letter to the editor: Reader supports mask wearing

I wear a mask, not because it's mandated but because it protects me and you. Also, it's the right thing to do.

If you choose not to wear a mask, that's your right. It is also my right if you are maskless and standing too close to me in a public place, I will tell you to back up.

I'd hate to think I have gone this long not getting COVID-19 by catching it from someone who thinks their rights are being infringed upon.

What's that saying?

"If you hate a mask, you're really going to hate a ventilator."

Jean Wilcynski, York