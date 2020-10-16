Letter to the Editor: Reader supports candidate

I am writing in support of a very qualified candidate for the Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) Board of Directors on Tuesday, November 3, Sheila Hubbard. Sheila has always shown exceptional dedication in whatever endeavor she is involved in, I experienced this when teaching with her in Benedict. I have followed her caring work as a counselor, art teacher, city council member, and judicial mediator for Nebraska. She cares about people and is a advocate for children and volunteers in the community. Sheila has experience in managing public dollars and will work tirelessly to ensure that NPPD provides you with the best service while being fiscally responsible. Sheila shows enthusiasm for this position, is hard-working and will consider all information and consider the consequences to all in the NPPD service area before making a decision.