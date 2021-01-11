Letter to the editor: Reader reacts to Moseley’s views regarding Republican Party

Dear Mr. Moseley and other Republicans who are fed up with the current state of the Republican Party,

Rather than quitting the Republican party, I propose you’re better off working to improve it. I read your recent column/editorial and I understand the frustration. Politics can be very personal, as they often tie into our belief system. How we view the world, what we value, and how we express those values, often comes out in what candidates we support or what policies we want advanced. Our current political system is designed around combining as many people with similar beliefs into one party. As it stands, we functionally only have two parties, Republican and Democrat, with a few other minor ones. Practically speaking, this means political candidates, and citizens, must pick between these two parties when choosing which most closely aligns with their belief system. This obviously leads to vast differences within a party, of beliefs. In a perfect world, I would love to have a different system in place, but unfortunately that’s not likely to happen.