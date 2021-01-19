Letter to the editor: Reader offers 1963 article regarding responsibility and decency

From Rex Rasmussen, York: I thought your readers might enjoy this article written in 1963 by the publisher of my home town paper when he was a journalism student at the university. I believe the thoughts expressed are actually more relevant now than ever when it seems we have a lack of responsibility and decency in today’s world.
Too Much Individual Freedom
By George A. Peterson (now deceased), the former publisher of the Sherman County Times
Any person that does any amount of reading, especially in Nebraska, cannot help but run across statements that our individual freedoms and our civil liberties are being eroded right out from under us by the federal government, the bureaucrats and the administrative functionaries.
Everybody is defending free private enterprise, pure capitalism (which never existed) and the individual’s rights, while at the same time accusing the administrations on the state and local level with such emotional terms as “deceit,” “con men” and “their madness.” The list is endless. But what is missing most in all these creams by our self-appointed “freedom protectors” is an equal emphasis on what must accompany individual freedom – that is individual responsibility. Without responsibility unrestrained freedom becomes mere license.
Yet, in this day and age, most persons are willing (and encouraged) to accept and fight for their fullest liberties, without equally sharing their responsibilities – not only to themselves, but also to their fellow man, society and their God. Surely, an individual has more of a responsibility in a free society other than doing what he wants as long as it doesn’t harm another man, for obviously one man’s freedom can just as easily be another man’s bondage.
Many people argue that deterioration of such institutions as the family, the church, the value of property and work has been caused by government intervention upon our American way of life. However, a more valid interpretation is the fact that irresponsibility of individuals in matters of work, family relations and business came first and that government has moved in to fill the vacuum left by persons practicing their freedom, but not their responsibilities.
There was no pure food and drug act until some individuals started selling spoiled food; there was no anti-trust law until some individuals started to misuse monopoly; there was no social security until it was found that most individuals do not voluntarily save for their retirement; and there would be no need for highway patrolmen if all individuals exercised the responsibility that goes along with the freedom to drive an automobile.
In the days of the tiny frontier general store it made no real difference to the nation as a whole if the manager practiced irresponsibility by selling contaminated goods, but with today’s supermarket chains from coast to coast should any lack of responsibility occur, it would not be tolerated and the people would use the federal government as their tool to restrain freedom and force responsible action. Freedom and responsibility are also interrelated with self-restraint, which is always the best type of restraint, something overlooked these days.
Yes, times have changed, and the advent of big business, big labor, big industry, and big government calls for even bigger responsibility by all Americans, not just our leaders.
So, all those persons, who keep yelling about the encroachment of the federal government upon our civil liberties and the erosion of our freedoms, are really doing this country a tremendous disservice (and will continue to do so) as long as they continue to encourage people to use unrestrained freedoms without also equally instructing them as to what their responsibilities are other than to oppose every new idea advanced by their elected representatives.
This then is why we have too much individual freedom . . . because it is not accompanied with an equal amount of individual responsibility.