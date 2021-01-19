Letter to the editor: Reader offers 1963 article regarding responsibility and decency

Yet, in this day and age, most persons are willing (and encouraged) to accept and fight for their fullest liberties, without equally sharing their responsibilities – not only to themselves, but also to their fellow man, society and their God. Surely, an individual has more of a responsibility in a free society other than doing what he wants as long as it doesn’t harm another man, for obviously one man’s freedom can just as easily be another man’s bondage.

Many people argue that deterioration of such institutions as the family, the church, the value of property and work has been caused by government intervention upon our American way of life. However, a more valid interpretation is the fact that irresponsibility of individuals in matters of work, family relations and business came first and that government has moved in to fill the vacuum left by persons practicing their freedom, but not their responsibilities.

There was no pure food and drug act until some individuals started selling spoiled food; there was no anti-trust law until some individuals started to misuse monopoly; there was no social security until it was found that most individuals do not voluntarily save for their retirement; and there would be no need for highway patrolmen if all individuals exercised the responsibility that goes along with the freedom to drive an automobile.