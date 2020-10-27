Letter to the editor: Reader files complaint against Nebr. Generation and Transmission

I recently filed a complaint against Nebraska Generation and Transmission (NG&T) with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosures Commission. Several rural power districts have given our ratepayer monies to NG&T, who then formed a PAC called Nebraskans for Reliable and Affordable Electricity (NREA).

The sole purpose of NREA is to sway political interest in our NPPD elections. I received a rather rude political mailer -- paid for by the ratepayer funds given to NREA -- full of lies and misinformation about Sheila Hubbard trying to influence my vote in my local election. I'm offended that the money I paid in was used for such garbage!

This is such an abuse of power and betrayal of trust that many ratepayers know nothing of. This club that meets behind closed doors should not be making decisions on how to spend our publicly owned company funds.

If this is not illegal, it most certainly should be!

Shannon Graves

York County