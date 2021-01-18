Letter to the editor: Peru, Nebraska resident asks to clarify her point of view regarding York’s mask mandate

I recently attended the Board of Health meeting in York to speak out against a mask mandate. The comments I shared at the meeting were not clearly represented in this newspaper’s article covering the meeting. I would like to clarify.

My position is that the exception made for team sports undermines the entire argument that COVID-19 poses a significant risk of harm. Why, if the threat is so great as to require a mask mandate, is there an exception for a non-essential recreational activity that should truly be considered higher risk than all others? The team sports exception allows for physical contact, group gatherings of however many it takes to make up a team, with no masks and no social distancing. Common sense should suggest that the exception made for team sports should be questioned. Businesses and people’s livelihoods should always be considered more essential than team sports, and yet team sports are given preferential treatment.

The newspaper did accurately portray the views of Police Chief Tjaden, who expressed some concern about voting for a mask mandate as an unelected official, and also claimed to have a “hang up” with the “civil liberties portion” of a mask mandate. It was disappointing to me that, despite these reservations, he voted in favor of the mandate.