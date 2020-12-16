Letter to the editor: Pastor encourages vaccinations

Covid-19 vaccines have arrived in Nebraska and are being administered. These initially are being given to our most vulnerable and to our front line health care workers. After this part of the process is completed the vaccines will become available to the rest of us. We should celebrate this achievement! There remains, however, much skepticism in the general public about the vaccine and questions linger as to whether or not one should take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to her or him. Therefore, I offer my view point from the perspective of one who has spent my entire adult, professional life in leadership and deeply involved with and committed to the care of human beings.
Initially, let me be clear, I am not a medical doctor. I have, however, been awarded a doctorate. What that means, at bare minimum, is I understand the process of research, research methodology, and the rigors of the review that research undergoes prior to approval. I have full and complete confidence that this vaccine has undergone rigorous scrutiny and review prior to its approval for general use by the public. It has been found to be safe and effective. There is no “alternate agenda.” Vaccines have saved and continue to save, quite literally, hundreds of millions of lives. Historically vaccines are arguably the greatest achievement of medical science.
More to the point, and more in keeping with my vocation, is my understanding that inoculation with the COVID-19 vaccine as an act of life affirming faith. I am a Christian pastor and three broadly based biblical themes come to mind as we begin the process of vaccination as a community, state and nation. The first theme is that we are made in the image of God. This means we are creative beings imbued with intellect and insight into the wonders of the whole of the universe. We are created to explore and expand our horizons and be co-creators with the Ever-Creating God. The innovative drive and intelligence which led to this vaccine are a reflection of the “image of God” present in all of humanity. Remember God said when God viewed all of creation, what God had done, was that it was “very good!”
Next is Jesus call to “love one another as I have loved you.” Christian faith is about community. It is about the care and nurture of one another with particular emphasis on those who are “the least of these,” the most vulnerable in our midst. Vaccination is an act of Christian love and care for one another. When I am vaccinated I not only protect myself, but I protect others. It means I care for others beyond myself. Most essentially, I protect those who are most vulnerable. Vaccination is an undertaking of sacrificial and selfless love for another.
Lastly, Jesus said that he came that we “might have life and live it abundantly.” The Covid-19 vaccine allows a return to a fuller, vibrant and more abundant life! I miss community. We all need to be together. Human beings are communal creatures. I want to sing in church again, to enjoy a meal with my wife in a restaurant, and be able to visit, hug and touch those whom I love. I imagine you are the same. I am tired of seeing hospitalizations and death rates climb. I am tired of being apart.
As soon as I am allowed I will take the Covid-19 vaccine as will my wife and my family. Until the time the vaccine has reached enough of our population to achieve full “herd immunity” I will also continue to strive toward actions of necessary mental toughness; wear a mask, hand hygiene and to do appropriate physical distancing. I encourage you to take the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible and in conversation with your primary health care provider. Be part of God’s world which embraces and instills life for self and for the whole of our community.
Sincerely,
The Reverend Dr. Mike Eickhoff, York
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!