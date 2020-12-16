Letter to the editor: Pastor encourages vaccinations

Covid-19 vaccines have arrived in Nebraska and are being administered. These initially are being given to our most vulnerable and to our front line health care workers. After this part of the process is completed the vaccines will become available to the rest of us. We should celebrate this achievement! There remains, however, much skepticism in the general public about the vaccine and questions linger as to whether or not one should take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to her or him. Therefore, I offer my view point from the perspective of one who has spent my entire adult, professional life in leadership and deeply involved with and committed to the care of human beings.

Initially, let me be clear, I am not a medical doctor. I have, however, been awarded a doctorate. What that means, at bare minimum, is I understand the process of research, research methodology, and the rigors of the review that research undergoes prior to approval. I have full and complete confidence that this vaccine has undergone rigorous scrutiny and review prior to its approval for general use by the public. It has been found to be safe and effective. There is no “alternate agenda.” Vaccines have saved and continue to save, quite literally, hundreds of millions of lives. Historically vaccines are arguably the greatest achievement of medical science.