Letter to the editor: NPPD Board director about smear campaign

As we near November 3, partisanship and smear campaigns are shifting into high gear. Sheila Hubbard, candidate for Nebraska Public Power District Board, has been a frequent target of these attack ads.

As a ratepayer in Subdivision 7, you should be aware that these attacks are funded with money from your electric bills. It is illegal for public power districts to use any public resources in a candidate campaign. But a group of public power districts are attempting to circumvent the law by turning over their public funds to a private electric cooperative – the Nebraska Generation and Transmission Cooperative – and seemingly laundering them in this way.

The NEGT has recruited candidates, coordinated campaign contributions, and invested your dollars in an effort to hand pick your representative on the NPPD Board, all without any input from the public. They want to control public policy without ever having to be accountable to you, the public.

The NEGT twists the truth with selective facts and fears of financial ruin. Yet their policies consistently oppose property tax relief, new jobs and income to farmers.

Do not believe the attacks being made through the use of your electric rate payments. Get the facts and please vote for Sheila Hubbard for NPPD.