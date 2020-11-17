Letter to the editor: Nebraska, York residents care and continue to do so

Several months ago, my family made a decision; we left a life that we liked for one that we knew we would love. I left my job in Omaha and we moved west to York, the town where my wife and I met as college students.

Among the many reasons for this move was a simple idea that we wanted to raise our two children in a community where we they would be looked out for by their neighbors and learn to do the same for others. I was not fortunate enough to grow up in Nebraska, but in college I quickly fell in love with the state and the old-school values of self-reliance and communities looking out for one another.

Nebraska, and York specifically, became to me a place where strangers would go out of their way to hold doors for me, where neighbors would clear one another’s driveways and not think twice about spending a weekend helping one another with a project. When an opportunity came along to be a part of York again, I could not deny my children that chance to see that there are still places where we look out for our neighbors.