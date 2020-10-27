Letter to the editor: More complaints regarding money for political use

Recently I filed a complaint with the State of Nebraska against a Director at the Elkhorn Rural Public Power District for misuse of public funds. The complaint is specific to the Director but it applies equally to all 19 Rural Public Power District (RPPD) Boards.

Back in 1956, the RPPD’s came together to form a co-operative to buy and sell electricity to assure an affordable power supply for their customers. The Nebraska Electric Generation & Transmission Cooperative, Inc (NEG&T) is funded by people paying their electric bills and operated at the direction of the local RPPD’s.

Last year this co-op created an independent political committee, Nebraskans for Reliable and Affordable Electricity (NRAE). Public funds deposited into the co-op’s bank account that were intended to buy and sell electricity were diverted into the NRAE political bank account. Nebraska law expressly prohibits RPPD’s from campaigning for candidates. And yet, money received from ratepayers was set aside for political use.

The co-op general manager serves as the NRAE treasurer. NRAE is provided with free office space. They are openly supporting candidates Todd Calfee, Wayne Williams, and Barry DeKay. If these candidates imagine using ratepayer money to advance their political careers is okay, they have no business serving in public office.