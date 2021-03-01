Letter to the editor: Fundraising effort underway for Children’s Museum in York

Greetings from the York Area Children’s Museum!

This year, YACM is turning 21 years old! This community gem has served countless community members and visitors in the many years.

In 2018-2019 alone, the museum served approximately 2,500 guests from 66 towns and 10 states!

This community staple was envisioned by two women of York 21 years ago and has been brought to life over the years by countless others. Many generous individuals have united together to build a safe, constructive space for families to play, grow, and connect. The community of York made this vision a reality by gifts of time, skills, funds, and materials.

Moving forward with YACM, we are in great need for major improvements to update and enhance our space after 21 years of wear and tear. Donors have been an integral part of our organization’s fabric over the years.

With that being said, we are asking for your help. Please consider supporting our fundraising endeavor by donating to the York Area Children’s Museum. In exchange for your donation, you will receive excellent positive community exposure and advertising. We will gratefully accept any donation amount.

Our recognition donor levels are as follows: