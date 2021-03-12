Letter to the editor: Donations being sought for new mower at cemetery

Dear editor:

This has been a rough year for Greenwood Cemetery. The windstorm damage that occurred last summer has proved to be extremely costly. Removal of dead trees and stumps, along with dump fees was $2,500. To replace the trees was $570.

The labor hired to assist with the clean-up was $4,315.

Greenwood Cemetery does not have the luxury of easily paying for these catastrophic occurrences. Thankfully, insurance helped with a portion of it. Then to start our spring season off, we find that we need to replace a mower. This is something that we cannot afford to be without. Todd Gardner and his crew do a wonderful job keeping our cemetery beautiful and we get many compliments from those who visit it. With the trade-in of our old mower, we need a little over $8,000 to buy a new one.

I am asking for help in the purchase of this mower. I already have a commitment of $1,000 and it is a start. I hope there are some of you out there who will consider this a worthy donation.

Donations can be sent to Greenwood Cemetery, 1000 W. Eighth Street, York, NE 68467 (with “mower” indicated).

Thank you!

Gail Nordlund, Greenwood Cemetery Board member