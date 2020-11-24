Letter to the editor: Councilman-elect talks about annexation process

First off, I want to thank everyone who voted for me and supported me through this whole election process. The words of encouragement have been very appreciated. In regards to my service as councilman-elect, unless the city council changes their mind about having a special meeting, or waving the 3-reading requirement for annexation, before December 3rd, I will not be allowed to serve on the council due to my property being on the outside edge of the city limits. My plan this whole time has been to voluntarily annex my property and pay the higher taxes. I have been open and honest with anyone that asked about this process during my campaign, as most people assumed my property was already in the limits (as did I when we first bought it.)