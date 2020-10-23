Letter to the Editor: Concerns about attack ads

I’m very concerned about the events described in Chris Dunker’s Lincoln Journal Star October 4 article: “NPPD directors, ratepayers question donation from electric co-op to political committee.” The Nebraska Electric Generation and Transmission Cooperative is laundering taxpayer money to the Nebraskans for Reliable and Affordable Electricity (NRAE) PAC to support and oppose candidates for the Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) Board of Directors running in this year’s election. It is unconscionable to me that ratepayer money is being used in this way. If it is not illegal, it should be. NPPD staff and organizations should not be moving money around to help elect candidates that they would like to be on the board. That takes the “public” out of public power and denigrates and taints our unique public power system in Nebraska. One candidate being targeted with attack ads by NRAE is Sheila Hubbard, because her moderate message of investment in renewable energy is an alarm bell to the fossil fuel dinosaurs who refuse to wake up to the reality that coal and gas are getting more expense – and therefore likely to raise rates – while renewables such as wind and solar are getting cheaper, which will keep rates low and have the added benefits of decarbonizing our grid and cleaning our air. I call for an investigation of the many complaints that have been filed with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission for the misuse of ratepayer funds, and if you haven’t already, please vote for Sheila Hubbard for NPPD.