I swear my head is going to explode. No matter how hard I think, no matter how hard I try to push words from my brain to my fingertips — nothing works. Nothing comes out.
I sit here, squinting and squirming in near pain, as I try to have a thread of coherent thoughts formulate to the point I can actually put it into a document.
Nothing.
Writer’s block is like being constipated.
I’ve been suffering from the affliction this week, just trying to write a column. No thoughts will take shape. I grunt and groan through a process that should never take hours, but it does.
“What is wrong with me?” I wonder. “Did I catch some sort of anti-creativity virus? Am I just so tired I’m dumbed down to the equivalence of this Happy Apple toy on my desk? Or has it been so long since I’ve written anything of substance that I’ve fulfilled the theory of ‘use it or lose it?’”
And here I struggle today, in my time of bunched up thoughts, strained temples and a quickly-approaching deadline.
There’s no drug to take for writer’s block — well, I’m sure there could be, but the thoughts might be so bizarre and muddled that it would be equal to gibberish. So there’s no pill or thick, disgusting drink I can take that within an hour will send me running to the computer, in a panic to write down some fabulous sentiment.
How I wish there was.
In the past, when writer’s block hits, I’ve been able to ask my co-workers to give me single, random words. Usually, one of those words will strike a memory or even remotely an idea. That method is no longer working. My brain appears to be on strike which is dimming my level of motivation.
Oh, I hate having cranial constipation.
There’s also the pressure of making sure the readers are engaged. I want what you read on this page, each Thursday, to entertain, or inspire, maybe make you chuckle, maybe make you mad at me, maybe make you cry a little. As I sit here rambling, I know you’re not having any of those experiences and I apologize.
What’s in my brain right now? Maybe something in there will get the words to flow if I concentrate. What am I thinking about? Well, my stomach is growling like a wolf because I forgot to eat something before I left the house. I’m wondering if I left the clothes dryer running. The sleeves on my dress feel too tight. My skin is itchy — I hate when everything gets dry at this time of year. There’s tomatoes needlessly rotting in my garden — oh well, that means volunteer plants next year. I need to call my sister back — I’m sure she’s sick of leaving unanswered text messages. And uh, it’s only 8 a.m. and there’s already a message from an anonymous person who is mad at me for something I have nothing to do with.
Not much in the vault, is there?
Maybe I’ll just give up. Maybe I’ll just throw in the towel and accept that I will be miserable for the rest of my life, trying to unsuccessfully extricate at least half-witted words from my shriveled-up brain.
No, wait! Hold on! There’s something happening here! As I stare at this computer screen, I see I’ve put down an almost-acceptable word count! Maybe I’m not as constipated as I thought I was!
It’s not pretty, it’s not provocative, but I realize I may have already written my column! Who knew there could be so much to write about, about writer’s block?
