Just Melanie: The sweet relief of fall

There’s also the ability to put on more clothes. As I age, I’ve grown to appreciate that factor even more. We can cover everything up – conceal what we want to without sweating to death. It’s so much easier to hide our flaws under a sweater than a tank top. We can always put on more clothes when it’s cold . . . we can only get so naked when it’s hot.

There’s also the great convenience of using the crock pot. The honesty of the device is that it is designed for stews and soups – not lighter fare that’s commanded during the hot months. I love that I can throw a bunch of stuff in that thing in the morning – and at night, I find it miraculously turned into something hot and comforting.

I love that the flip flops are on the floor of my closet and socks under boots are on my feet. My ugly toenails are covered and if my feet sweat, I’m the only one that knows.

The checkbook sighs with relief because it’s not under assault to finance air conditioning – and it’s not quite cold enough to start the furnace or have to haul in wood.

It’s a relief that the sun goes down earlier, thereby ridding us of guilt if we just want to watch TV instead of feeling the need to get as much accomplished as possible in the daylight.