Just Melanie: Is it cucumber or apple pie?

My mother would send off her carefully considered order each year, with “The Big Bag” box checked along with the Number 5 behind it (since two of us weren’t old to plant anything).

The day the packages arrived, it was sheer joy. Dad had already plowed up the two giant growing areas, including The Wild and Crazy Garden where we were allowed to “farm it up.” We had already smoothed out the soil with a rake and worked the dirt until it was perfect. Then my mother would hand out the bags of mixed seed and mark perfect squares of equal size in the dirt with clothesline wire. Each of us got our own square, to do whatever we wanted, however we wanted to do it.

We were a little cramped for space, where we were — two of us had to be really close to the apple tree. So Mom would tell us to go through our bags and try to pick out the cucumber seeds, in order to plant them further away (due to the vining effect).

The way the five of us planted our seeds said a lot about us. I would always try to separate what I thought were flowers and vegetables, because I thought they each had their own place in the world. But when the marigolds would pop up next to my pole beans, I was thrilled to see them co-exist.