Just Melanie -- You can't hide your sins under the snow

There was a lot of beer left over after the soiree. So Dad carried the cases down into the storm cellar.

“I won’t have to buy beer for a year,” he said, joking with my mother who said she told him so. “If we want a beer, all we have to do is run down into the cave, rather than drive all the way into town.”

I think that’s when my coming-of-age brothers realized the door of opportunity just opened. I remember them sharing a knowing look.

“With so much beer down there, they’d never miss a few,” my brother, Terry, said in the confidence of Steve and myself. “We just take a few now and again, no one will ever know.”

I still worried. They were determined to sneak some beers and embark on their teenage rebellion. And they were cutting me out of the plot — they knew I was too weak, they couldn’t trust me to properly keep the secret. As the days passed by, I’d catch them in whispered plans. I was no longer included in their grand scheme, their first real plotted heist of their pubescent lives.

It turned to winter and it was a cold one. A couple of good snow storms dumped the white stuff on the ground and it was perfect weather for sledding. My brothers and one of their friends said they were going to hit the hills.