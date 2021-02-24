Just Melanie -- You can't hide your sins under the snow

The mountains of snow are slowly melting, which is a welcome relief.
It’s also a reminder, for me, from long ago . . .
My brothers and I were in our pre-teens. We weren’t really kids and we weren’t really teenagers. We were in that awkward place, caught somewhere in between. In that strange stage of life, we found ourselves curious about adult things that were of course prohibited because we were too young.
I remember how my parents hosted a “barn warming” party that fall, when they finally erected their new free-stall structure for the dairy cattle. They invited all the neighbors, barbecued a big bunch of meat and called in a band.
They also made sure to purchase plenty of beer, which was cooled in unused cow tanks. Cans of pop also bobbed in the freezing water — we were allowed to have that, obviously not the other.
I remember my brothers and their friends trying to figure out how to steal a can of beer and sneak off, to drink it by the silage pile. They reasoned that it was dark, everyone was busy talking, eating and dancing. But every time they went in for the forbidden beverage, their efforts were thwarted.
I don’t think anyone really wanted to drink an inaugural beer – it was more about the challenge and the condition of utter juvenile stupidity.
There was a lot of beer left over after the soiree. So Dad carried the cases down into the storm cellar.
“I won’t have to buy beer for a year,” he said, joking with my mother who said she told him so. “If we want a beer, all we have to do is run down into the cave, rather than drive all the way into town.”
I think that’s when my coming-of-age brothers realized the door of opportunity just opened. I remember them sharing a knowing look.
“With so much beer down there, they’d never miss a few,” my brother, Terry, said in the confidence of Steve and myself. “We just take a few now and again, no one will ever know.”
I still worried. They were determined to sneak some beers and embark on their teenage rebellion. And they were cutting me out of the plot — they knew I was too weak, they couldn’t trust me to properly keep the secret. As the days passed by, I’d catch them in whispered plans. I was no longer included in their grand scheme, their first real plotted heist of their pubescent lives.
It turned to winter and it was a cold one. A couple of good snow storms dumped the white stuff on the ground and it was perfect weather for sledding. My brothers and one of their friends said they were going to hit the hills.
That they went sledding wasn’t unusual. What was unusual is that they were gone for an incredible amount of time, despite the cold temperatures. And there was the fact that when the friend came back to the house, he headed straight for the bathroom where he stayed for a substantial amount of time. When my brothers arrived, they didn’t look so hot.
“What’s wrong with you guys?” I asked them, but they just mumbled that they had to do calf chores.
Later that night, the brothers retreated to their room. They didn’t say much, avoided eye contact and I don’t think they even ate supper.
“You guys are acting weird,” I said to them from the doorway. “What is going on?”
Terry whispered what I had already suspected. They had smuggled some of that beer from the storm cellar, stashed it in their coveralls and headed for the desolate pasture. Then, when they were on a hillside, a good distance from the farm, the three of them settled in as if they were old, seasoned men to drink the coveted hops.
He said he didn’t know how many they drank, just that they felt sick after the fact.
“Probably wasn’t a good idea,” he mumbled. “But we didn’t get caught.”
“What did you do with all the empty cans?” I immediately asked.
He assured me that “no one will ever find the cans, where we put them.”
“Yeah, they’re gone,” Steve said from the bottom bunk. “Nobody will ever know. They’re so far inside the snow banks, nobody’ll ever see them.”
Life went on, it was business as usual. I did notice they spent a little more time in the confessional when we had catechism the following Wednesday. So did I — after all, I was harboring their secret.
We quietly did our penance and moved on. We never spoke of it. “Beer-on-the-sledding-hill-Saturday,” during which they felt they became men (or rather sick young guys) was forgotten.
It snowed a lot that winter. I remember taking the younger kids out to the hill with their toboggans and never seeing an empty alcohol container anywhere.
March arrived and with it came the welcome warm weather. The hills were still covered with white, but coveralls were replaced with sweatshirts and hope returned.
By April, the temps hit record marks and we could hear the water rushing through the gully. I loved that time of year — as the geese flew overhead and frostbite was no longer a threat. All things were good with the world.
Until the phone rang.
Mom answered and told someone, “Oh, it couldn’t have been them!”
I heard yelling coming from the receiver as I stealthily moved in for some effective eavesdropping. It was clearly my father, calling from the milk barn. And he was clearly not happy.
Turns out, he had actually noticed beer was missing from the cave, months earlier. He’d noticed that several cans had rolled into the middle of the floor and he quietly guessed at least a 12-pack had been swiped.
That April morning, he got the answer to his lingering question. As he was herding the cattle into the holding pen, his keen eyes spied something sparkling from the top of a hill to the west. You know how farm dads are — if there’s a new set of tracks in the yard, they can tell the make, model, time of day the tracks were made and probably how many people were in the vehicle. They notice if one piece of barbed wire is sagging in a one-mile fence. They see it all.
And as his eyes scanned his domain, the sunlight caught the metal just right to get his attention. Now don’t forget, my dad was a hunter, too — so of course, he had a pair of high-powered binoculars in his pickup. As he peered through the lenses, he confirmed what he had suspected. There, before his eyes, was a large pile of empty beer cans on the now-muddy hill.
Mom tore into the boys, telling them in high volume their father was waiting for them in the milk barn and they “better get running.”
I watched as they sprinted for their lives, into the pasture, carrying garbage bags in their hands and their hearts in their throats. A few minutes later, I could see their tired souls walking up the other hill, to the milk barn where they were surely to learn the lesson of a lifetime.
Our hills were alive that morning — not with music, but rather the sound of my father’s bellowing reprimand.
And that afternoon, my dad moved all the beer out of the storm cellar and it was transported to a secret location . . . one we never found because we were too scared to look.
Yes, a person can hide their wrong-doing for a while, but eventually all will be exposed. That was the spring we learned you can’t hide your sins under the snow.