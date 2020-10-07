Just Melanie -- Yes, Nebraska can be beautiful

There have always been certain places I love to see in the autumn months – just random places I have driven through where the view never disappoints.

One, for example, is when you are driving south on Highway 81 just north of McCool Junction. I love the view when you just crest the hill and proceed into the “valley” right before you turn into town. The trees in that area are absolutely gorgeous in the fall . . . always have been.

Or when you drive on Highway 34, east of Seward. I love the area where the roads starts to curve back and forth . . . the trees in those pastures and on those hills always make me say aloud, “See, Nebraska can be beautiful.”

How about driving through the winding areas by Silver Creek? In the autumn, the trees are absolutely an artist’s dream . . . but don’t get too mesmerized, because the deer tend to love to jump out in that particular stretch.