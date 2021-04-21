Just Melanie -- We know who they are

We all saw the verdict Tuesday regarding the murder of George Floyd.

One commentator, in the flood of coverage I watched and listened to, said, “That police officer who killed George Floyd is not the police officers we know. We know who the good law enforcement officers really are. He is not indicative of the character of the majority of those who sacrifice and commit to the difficult role and life path of working in law enforcement. We know who are you, the good ones. We know you and we thank you.”

I know our law enforcement officials, here in York County, would never behave in the way Derek Chauvin behaved the day he killed George Floyd. That’s not who they are.

It needs to be said.

Our dedicated law enforcement workers and officials need to be commended for what they do, every single day, and they deserve our respect.

In York County, law enforcement officials conduct DARE classes and remain lifelong friends with the middle-schoolers they educated along the way.

They are members of the TeamMates program and are often in our local schools, interacting with our youth and making sure our facilities are safe.

They collect toys for foster children in our community.