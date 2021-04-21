 Skip to main content
Just Melanie -- We know who they are
Just Melanie -- We know who they are

We all saw the verdict Tuesday regarding the murder of George Floyd.

One commentator, in the flood of coverage I watched and listened to, said, “That police officer who killed George Floyd is not the police officers we know. We know who the good law enforcement officers really are. He is not indicative of the character of the majority of those who sacrifice and commit to the difficult role and life path of working in law enforcement. We know who are you, the good ones. We know you and we thank you.”

I know our law enforcement officials, here in York County, would never behave in the way Derek Chauvin behaved the day he killed George Floyd. That’s not who they are.

It needs to be said.

Our dedicated law enforcement workers and officials need to be commended for what they do, every single day, and they deserve our respect.

In York County, law enforcement officials conduct DARE classes and remain lifelong friends with the middle-schoolers they educated along the way.

They are members of the TeamMates program and are often in our local schools, interacting with our youth and making sure our facilities are safe.

They collect toys for foster children in our community.

They escort our loved ones in funeral processions.

They grab our dogs when they get loose and care for our pets so they are safe.

They tell us our business doors are unlocked when we are closed and warn us about local crime.

They locate seniors who may have accidentally lost their way.

They lead parades and escort traffic in celebratory times and in bad times.

They stand in honor of civil servants who have died.

They deliver terrible news to families, in sudden situations, in a calm and compassionate way.

They go into harm’s way every single day, not knowing what people might do, what might be in a vehicle, what might be in a house.

They help compromised people not hurt themselves or others, despite the risk the law enforcement individuals are in themselves.

They find the people who burglarized our businesses, no matter how much time and effort an investigation requires.

They work all-hour shifts, without sleep and away from their own families.

They write detailed affidavits about each and every situation they encounter and investigate, so the court has all the information in order to provide due process for defendants.

They support and guard peaceful demonstrations and displays of opinion.

They take your 911 calls and talk you through the worst moments of your life.

They execute warrants after evidence has been produced, in order to keep us all safe.

They take care of people in custody, providing medical care, food and all necessities within the confines of our local jails.

They respond to calls of distress in terrible weather, freezing and scorching temperatures – in aggravated situations that bring hazardous perils.

They are there 24-7 – at all times – for us. All we have to do is call and they are there, to serve and protect.

Well, we know who they are in York County.

Thank you to all our law enforcement workers in this county who serve and protect. You don’t see race, financial status or political division. You only see duty.

We don’t pay you enough.

We don’t tell you thank you enough.

You are not recognized enough.

But we know who you are – men and women of great integrity and sense of service who should be proud of your calling and your dedication.

We know who you are:

York Chief of Police Ed Tjaden

Sgt. Kim Christensen

Sgt. Mike Hanke

Sgt. Russ Coffey

Sgt. Brit Koch

Officer Bricen Bates

Officer Jeffrey Brown

Officer Riley Friesen

Officer Todd Kelly

Officer Shawn McKillip

Officer Zach Milliken

Officer Brandon Mount

Officer Benjamin Rodenborg

Officer Roger Wolfe

Police administrative assistant Deb Hansen

Police administrative assistant/special services officer Christi Payne

Henderson Chief of Police John Prussia

York County Emergency Communications Director Leila Luft

Lead Communications Officer Maria Scamehorn

Lead Communications Officer Jeana Due

Communications Officer Daniel Hofferber

Communications Officer Mary Marget

Communications Officer Jordan Bedient

Communications Officer Rachel Borges

Communications Officer Mindy Gerken

Communications Officer Brandon Cudaback

Communications Officer Celeste Homan

Communications Officer Kaylie Ruiz

Sheriff Paul Vrbka

Captain Josh Gillespie

Investigator Alex Hildebrand

Sergeant Brad Melby

Lieutenant Bruce Winn

Deputy Dustin Cullen

Deputy Brad Reis

Deputy Korey Goplin

Deputy Jordan Dickson

Deputy Bob Penner

Deputy Taylor Samek

Deputy Shaun Muncy

Deputy Chris Fifield

Sheriff Administrative Assistant Jerika Davis

Sheriff Administrative Assistant Abbey Stamp

Corrections Supervisor Nic Marsden

Corrections Officer Brittney Garretson

Corrections Officer Janelle Vice

Corrections Officer Amanda Leu

Corrections Officer Valarie Vice

Corrections Officer Dustin Williams

Corrections Officer Pamela Garcia

Corrections Officer Josh Eklund

Corrections Officer Amanda Tuttle

Corrections Officer Aaron Conyers

And we say thank you.

