Just Melanie -- The YNT was there . . . and you can help us continue

The big game was last night – one of our local high school teams was vying for a monumental championship. You weren’t able to attend because you had to work. Fortunately, this morning, you can just grab your phone and/or get on your computer, go to yorknewstimes.com, and all the photos, videos and play-by-play details are spelled out for you. Because the YNT was there.
This year has been filled with new rules, new regulations, changing health directives, new mandates, community conversations. Fortunately, you can stay abreast of everything that is constantly evolving in our year-of-the-COVID because the YNT has been there, at all the hearings, meetings, briefings and news conferences. Just jump on yorknewstimes.com – all the information is there because the YNT was there.
Want to see something uplifting and inspirational? Want to know what good things are happening in your community? What are young people doing to brighten the days of their older neighbors? How are teachers working to keep their students engaged and learning? Want to know how to support your local economy? What happened at the dance recital, and the school board meeting, and the art classes, and the library project, and on and on? You just need to come to yorknewstimes.com – because the YNT was there.
Want to know what’s for lunch at the senior center this week? Or maybe who is having bingo? Wondering if there are any soup suppers still on the calendar? Did the VFW Auxiliary meet this week? What recipe will the Amish Cook bring to your kitchen tomorrow? What specials are running at local businesses? What movie is showing in town? What’s on the minds of your local columnists and what stories do they have to tell?
The staff at the York News-Times is dedicated to bringing all this to you 24 hours a day, every week, all year.
And you can help us continue our coverage and deliver the news that is important to you.
We need your help.
There are four ways you can help the York News-Times cover your community:
Give us feedback. What should we be covering? What are we missing? Your feedback is important to us as we brainstorm story ideas and develop plans for our reporting. Send us an email or go to the news tip link on our website to contact us.
Contribute to us. Tell us about your community, church or school events or if you see news. Send your photos, news times and story ideas.
Join the conversation. We want your opinion about the day’s news. That’s what our Opinions Page is for – to serve as a place for you to have your say.
Support us. Buy a digital subscription. Visit yorknewstimes.com/subscribe. Your investment gives us the resources to report on the community.
Support local journalism. Join the conversation today.
If you do, it will help us continue to be there.
