Just Melanie -- The war of the jars (and lids)

On these days, Onie would typically call about four times – but it was only on the fourth ring that she would get a response from me.

Mom always made me wait until she knew how many had successfully been achieved before allowing me to tell her mother-in-law the totals.

We laughingly called it “the war of the jars.”

I grew up knowing that Mom always thought she had to appear busy at all times (and she was) and had to achieve as much as possible in a day (and she did) in order to please Grandma.

Meanwhile, Grandma was in her own garden and kitchen, doing the exact same things we were. The trick was to be the one with the most at the end of the day.

Those two women would try to outdo the other. I think Grandma wanted to prove to Mom that she could still compete and Mom wanted to prove that she could work her butt off.

And somehow, I always got caught in the crossfire.

If Mom wanted to get 30 quarts of canned tomatoes in the cellar by nightfall, I needed to be her sous chef. I was the extra set of hands that really made it all possible.