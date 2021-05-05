Just Melanie -- The miracle on Nebraska Avenue

A number of years ago, many complained about the exhaustive, tedious and extremely long process that was the “Nebraska Avenue project.”

Remember that time period, when the trees were cut down, the area of the street became a giant 14-block hole and construction workers feverishly toiled for nearly two years?

Sure, we bellyached (especially those of us who live along that stretch) – we had to park in our back yards, the noise was substantial, our houses and buildings shook when the major work was being performed, sometimes the utilities were shut off.

Complaints aside, many good things resulted from that project – including an unforeseen and possible miracle.

Today, we have a beautiful new street that is free of potholes and ancient brick. We no longer are the victims of incessant flooding every time a little rain comes down.

But the miraculous result? It’s amazing. Get ready for it. You’ll never believe it.

Ever since the Nebraska Avenue project, our 14-block neighborhood is now free of snakes.