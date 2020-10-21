Just Melanie -- The first of my Oct. 28s

She said he didn’t plan ahead, by not putting in enough gas. He always said they had plenty of fuel . . . the gauge was just broken.

She said it was “reckless” of him to go on an impromptu hunting excursion, he countered that he still got her to the hospital on time for me to have a proper birth.

She said she “could have gone at any time,” and he always argued that “he had instincts about these things and knew the baby wasn’t coming for a while.”

She said no one knew where they were, if the pickup ran out of gas or didn’t start up again. My father would interject that before they left the farm, he had “broken into” (interrupted) Grandma Onie’s party line call with the neighbor, to tell her the exciting news. “With those two women gossiping up a storm, the whole county probably knew before we got to the hospital.”

She said she sat there, for all eternity, worrying about how they were going to pay the hospital bill. He shooed away the concern, remembering that they sold a steer “so they could pay Doc Peetz.”

She said they “had no business having a baby at the ages of 19 and 21,” and he always reminded her that they turned around and had another one just a year later (and a year later, and a year later, and a year later, and so on).