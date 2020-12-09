Just Melanie -- The blue typewriter with white keyboard

As time went on, however, I realized I needed more technology in my publishing endeavor. And at the time, there was only one mechanism available – the typewriter.

I knew the folks would never buy me an actual typewriter – they were too expensive and quite frankly, I didn’t even know how to type. But I could dream.

Closer to Christmas, it was with great joy that I saw a beautiful “toy typewriter” in a Sears catalog. It was blue with a white keyboard. Sure, it was made of plastic, but the kid in the picture looked like he was writing a novel.

I so wanted it.

I put it on my Christmas wish list and did just that . . . wish. As far as I can remember, I don’t think there was even another thing on that list.

Through the month of December, I continued to publish my little newspaper . . . dropping hints, in what I suppose was my editorial section, about the dreams of the typewriter. I remember writing a little more sloppily . . . and telling the reader that if I had a typewriter, it would be easier to read my newspaper. And maybe, just maybe, it would be a quicker process that would allow me to put out more editions (because I’m sure my readers were clamoring for more gibberish).