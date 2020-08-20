Just Melanie -- The Big Tree

But none of those trees could compare with the monster that stood in the southwest corner of the property. That tree, literally for generations, was simply known as “The Big Tree.”

And big it was. Never had I ever seen a tree of such gargantuan size, nor have I since. We tried to circle the tree once, holding hands, to see how many kids it would take. I don’t remember how many kids it took to circle it, but I know it was a good percentage of the 13 students enrolled there.

The tree’s massive trunk was more than impressive -- it was so large, that if you ran too fast around the tree you would surely trip over the giant roots, suffering grave injuries. We would climb around on that trunk, and the nice thing was that we didn’t have to take turns climbing because there was plenty of room for everyone. There was no danger of going too high -- the limbs were so big around that no one could get any elevation, our arms weren’t long enough to hold on.

The branches reached so many feet into the air and covered a great majority of our play area. I remember when several of the dads brought in a high-reaching piece of machinery. Through their hard work and perseverance, they were somehow able to hang a tire swing from one of those high branches.