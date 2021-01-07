Just Melanie -- The angel is sticking around

I just got done taking down the Christmas tree.
The old bulbs are all tucked away.
That rebellious string of lights that quit working sometime around Dec. 20 is in the trash dumpster waiting for transfer by Kopchos on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old ornament that says “First Year Together” is wrapped up in newspaper, waiting for its 31st showing in 11 months.
I broke the last of the original gold bulb supply I bought on clearance decades ago.
And the old tree skirt has been repurposed because it quite frankly isn’t much of anything anymore.
But the angel my mother-in-law, Tarri, gave me a number of years ago is going to stay out, she’s going to be sticking around. She’s just too pretty to hide in storage and frankly, I kind of need her where I can see her on a daily basis.
She’s about 14 inches high, ceramic, silver and sparkly. She holds a dove in her hands. Her gown looks like it’s blowing in the wind. And the look on her face is so peaceful.
Yep, she’s staying right where she is sitting, all year long.
I can’t remember the exact number of years the angel has been with us – but every year when the Christmas season rolls around, she’s one of my favorite things to pull out, dust off and proudly display.
A few years ago – prior COVID – I forgot to put away the angel after Christmas. We were just so busy, so swamped with everything, that I forgot to put her away with the tree and the other decorations.
I think I dusted her along with other things in my house and just gave it no thought that she was intended for Christmastime.
Then, one day, the day after Labor Day, I walked into the house with dirty laundry. I was exhausted and we had just wrapped up another stint at the state fair. I sat down to take a breath and for some reason, my eye caught the angel. I was suddenly astounded that nearly an entire year had gone by and I didn’t realize I had left this beautiful Christmas decoration out the whole time.
But as I looked at her, I realized she’s not just a Christmas decoration. She needs to be in the main living area of my house all the time, to remind us of our real reasons for being here, to remind us that we are being watched over and somehow everything will be OK.
So I have made the decision for 2021 – she’s going to stay with us, front and center in the dining room.
Sure, she’s a ceramic object but she reminds me take a minute, say a prayer, hope for the best and just try to have more faith.
I just flipped the switch for the outdoor Christmas lights – they are off and the season is officially over at my house.
We are moving on into the new year and I’m actually kind of encouraged and dare I say a little excited (yet nervous) about what’s to come. I’m trying to feel motivated and inspired.
If I find myself falling back into my predictable routine of wasteful worrying, hopefully I’ll see the angel . . . and just chill out and let God.
She’s a reminder that my husband’s parents love us, we love them, we all need each other, how much divine intervention is around us at all times and that we are never alone even though we often think we are.
The Christmas tree is the basement, the worn out stuff in the garbage, the rest is in storage and the outside of our house is now void of twinkling lights.
But the Christmas angel is staying. It’s 2021 – and yep, the angel is going to stick around for a while. I think we are going to need all she stands for, whether the new year is good, bad or hopefully just sort of normal.