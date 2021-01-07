Just Melanie -- The angel is sticking around

A few years ago – prior COVID – I forgot to put away the angel after Christmas. We were just so busy, so swamped with everything, that I forgot to put her away with the tree and the other decorations.

I think I dusted her along with other things in my house and just gave it no thought that she was intended for Christmastime.

Then, one day, the day after Labor Day, I walked into the house with dirty laundry. I was exhausted and we had just wrapped up another stint at the state fair. I sat down to take a breath and for some reason, my eye caught the angel. I was suddenly astounded that nearly an entire year had gone by and I didn’t realize I had left this beautiful Christmas decoration out the whole time.

But as I looked at her, I realized she’s not just a Christmas decoration. She needs to be in the main living area of my house all the time, to remind us of our real reasons for being here, to remind us that we are being watched over and somehow everything will be OK.

So I have made the decision for 2021 – she’s going to stay with us, front and center in the dining room.

Sure, she’s a ceramic object but she reminds me take a minute, say a prayer, hope for the best and just try to have more faith.