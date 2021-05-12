Just Melanie -- The alleged attack of the flies

As I lay still in my bed, I could already hear them buzzing. First light had arrived and with it meant they’d soon be pestering me until I had no choice but to just get up.

I pulled the white bed sheet over my 12-year-old face to keep them away, but then the summer heat started to torment as much as the pesky flies.

Oh, how I longed for the luxury of air conditioning … then we could shut the windows which often had small holes in the screens which allowed those tiny demons inside.

Living on a dairy farm meant one thing was certain in the summer … flies. Millions upon millions. And while my mother tried to keep up on the holes in the window screens, it was inevitable that some would infiltrate the house.

And with having seven kids running in and out, opening and closing the doors, the common phrase we’d hear repeatedly, from the end of June until the snow flew … “Stop going in and out! Were you born in a barn?”

Well, every morning when the flies were buzzing around the room, I sure felt like I was not only born in a barn, I was living in one. And the only thing a person could do was cover up with a sheet to keep them off.