Just Melanie -- So that’s what an ice storm looks like in November

It's been a while since we've seen an active, honest to goodness ice storm in the first part of November.

But this week, that’s what we witnessed.

Heck, we’ve already had snow in the state too – before Halloween.

This could be a memorable winter – might as well be, it’s 2020 after all. Why not throw some premature snow and an electricity-stopping ice storm into the mix before Thanksgiving?

Oh, we all have those winters of the past we still recall.

The weekend my Aunt Sue was supposed to get married, feet of snow fell and no one was moving. The wedding was postponed — not just a day or two, but two months. And the day the nuptials actually took place, I remember the drifts on both sides of the road were higher than our vehicle.

And there was the giant storm of 1976 that blasted York County and much of the area — that infamous situation left people without power for literally more than a month.

I remember being able to sled off the top of our house — honestly. We pulled our toboggans to the top of the biggest hill (being our residence), and slid down. It wasn't until Mom heard our footsteps over the kitchen that we were forced to stop.