Just Melanie -- Our Elizabeth Taylor

They set up house in Grand Island, with Harry often gone on business. But Hilda kept herself busy, working and attending social events in the big town. Hilda said their lives were “simply wonderful.”

Unfortunately, Harry died at a young age. They didn’t have any children. So when Harry passed away, everyone expected Hilda to pack up and go back “home.” But the young, beautiful woman said she would be staying right where she was.

In my earliest memories, there was Hilda in the thick of it all. Every single birthday, each of us Mueller kids would find a package in the mail, wrapped in brown grocery paper. Even though there were so many of us, she never forgot how old we were and a gift always arrived on the very day. It often took Dad’s hunting knife and a solid 15 minutes to open that highly secured parcel, which incidentally always carried the heavy scent of Hilda’s trademark perfume. Besides a gift, our special great-aunt would always include a dollar for each year we were alive and an envelope filled with “Family Circus” cartoons she’d clipped from the newspaper (because she said they reminded her of our clan).