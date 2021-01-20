Just Melanie -- Necessity is the mother of invention

I’ve often said that while growing up, we didn’t necessarily live like the Rockefellers. We had what we needed, but we definitely weren’t people of excess.
Looking back, I believe the reason we did have what we needed was because my mother was the queen of “making do” while creating the illusion that all things were ample.
“Necessity is the mother of invention,” she’d say.
That was particularly true in the kitchen. If we were out of something – whether it was a logistics issue (due to the long distance we lived from the grocery store) or a question of finances – she’d simply alter the process and create a previously-undiscovered delicacy.
“Quick chili” was the result of bare cupboards many a day. If the only food items in the house were a can of pork n’ beans and a package of hamburger in the freezer – we’d eat another day. She’d throw those two things together with some mystery ingredients and spoon it over pieces of bread.
I remember my brother saying, “This isn’t chili,” noting the absence of chili powder, tomatoes, chili beans, onions, etc.
“No, it’s not,” she’d say, as she dished out the simple fare. “It’s ‘quick chili.’ Just be glad it’s not Salmonella Salad.”
After several doses of the stuff, we learned to not only accept “quick chili” as an actual dish, we craved it.
I remember a neighbor lady stopping by the house for a gallon of milk, while we were sitting around the table eating “quick chili.”
“That looks really good,” she said from the door. “I always wonder how you come up with such unique recipes.”
Mom just wiped my sister’s face and said, “Necessity is the mother of invention.”
My family, for a great majority of our time as a unit, lived in a trailer home. Sometimes I still lay in bed, remembering the hypnotic sound of the rain on the tin roof and how I loved it.
But as the house aged, it became clear that it had outlived its usefulness. I remember a cold, winter morning after a windy, snowy night. I walked into the living room to find my mother tearing up old cloth diapers. I also saw areas on the carpet where snow piled up over the hours, because it had actually blown in through gaps around the windows and underneath the door.
She told me to put on another pair of socks and help her. And as if she’d done it all her life, she showed me how to shove the diapers in the gaps with a butter knife. Soon, the wind couldn’t move through any longer, the room warmed and the snow melted. Strips of old diapers hung from the walls – I guess it wasn’t actually attractive, but we were warm.
“See,” she said, jabbing the cloth deeper into the space. “Necessity is the mother of invention.”
I also remember an Easter when she wanted all of us girls to have new dresses. Those of us on the older side were already set to go, via hand-me-downs from neighbors and relatives. But for the little ones – she just wanted them to have something different and new. Mom went through her sewing closet, where she stored all her fabric pieces but couldn’t find any large enough to make a dress, even if it was for an infant and a toddler.
That afternoon, as she baked bread, she suddenly made an exclamation and waved her rolling pin in the air. She remembered that she had saved a bunch of colorful, printed flour sacks that had been emptied over many bread-baking Saturdays. The 20-pound fabric bags were stashed in a kitchen drawer, but not for long. As soon as the bread went into the oven, the sacks were spread out on the kitchen table and the Singer sewing machine was humming. By the end of the day, there were beautiful flower-print dresses on little hangers.
When her sister complimented her latest designs at church that Sunday, my mother simply smiled and said, “Necessity is the mother of invention.”
Mom didn’t have any money to put toward the landscaping of her giant yard. She started her seeds in the house when it was still cold out, rinsed out bleach bottles and other large recyclables to protect everything from the wind. Bricks pulled out of an old abandoned house created her flower bed borders and used tractor tires were utilized to create raised beds in the front part of the yard.
She was always looking for new, inexpensive ways to create interesting, unique looks. Anything that was out of the ordinary was her style.
Meanwhile, she had been begging my father to haul away the old toilet that had been sitting behind the house. It had been decommissioned months earlier, yet it was in the same place the plumbers left it after installing the new one.
“I don’t even know why I bother with this when that ugly toilet is sitting there,” she said with disgust, as we planted petunias nearby.
And then the light bulb turned on. Before I could even blink, she was filling that old toilet with dirt and jamming plants in the bowl.
“If he can’t get it out of here, then I’m going to use it as a planter,” she said, laughing as if she’d lost her mind with a tone of “I’ll show him.”
The flowers grew beyond expectation, soon spilling out over the porcelain base. Visitors would comment about how “cute” the toilet planter was – “what a great idea,” they would gush.
She even submitted a picture of the toilet as part of an open class landscaping project at the county fair. As she stuck the blue ribbon in her purse, an interested bystander asked her where on earth she got the idea for planting flowers in a toilet.