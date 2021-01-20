Just Melanie -- Necessity is the mother of invention

I also remember an Easter when she wanted all of us girls to have new dresses. Those of us on the older side were already set to go, via hand-me-downs from neighbors and relatives. But for the little ones – she just wanted them to have something different and new. Mom went through her sewing closet, where she stored all her fabric pieces but couldn’t find any large enough to make a dress, even if it was for an infant and a toddler.

That afternoon, as she baked bread, she suddenly made an exclamation and waved her rolling pin in the air. She remembered that she had saved a bunch of colorful, printed flour sacks that had been emptied over many bread-baking Saturdays. The 20-pound fabric bags were stashed in a kitchen drawer, but not for long. As soon as the bread went into the oven, the sacks were spread out on the kitchen table and the Singer sewing machine was humming. By the end of the day, there were beautiful flower-print dresses on little hangers.

When her sister complimented her latest designs at church that Sunday, my mother simply smiled and said, “Necessity is the mother of invention.”