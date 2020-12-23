Just Melanie -- More than we could have imagined

My family was part of a community called "St. John's." There were dozens and dozens of big Catholic families that lived in this vast rural area. We didn't have a town — but we did have a church. It sat out in the middle of nowhere, with its members having Antelope, Holt and Wheeler County addresses.
It seems like everything centered around being part of the St. John's family. We had Catechism every Wednesday at 4 p.m. There were Masses on Saturday nights and Sunday mornings. We had fundraising breakfasts, summer picnics that included softball games, Christmas plays and concerts, biweekly meetings of the group called the Christian Mothers, costume contests around Halloween, and so much more.
This little country church seated more than it looked like it could hold — and we all had our "designated family spots" where everyone routinely sat. Each pew was somehow self-labeled to belong to a certain clan — in my family's case, we eventually had to use 1 1/2.
There was the "cry room," where my mother spent most of her time with the little ones. There was the upstairs choir area where a man named Tommy Kimes would bang out hymns on the old organ. Confessionals were located on the north side, across from the cry room. And in front, there was the small altar where my brothers and their friends helped the priest during Mass. Downstairs was the massive basement with the old kitchen, where we ate runny scrambled eggs and Little Smokies during our benefit brunches. And on the west side of the church — with only outdoor entrances — were the bathrooms. Yes, there was running water, but there was no heat and the old floors were often missing tiles.
St. John's was a quiet place for reflection — I never remember the doors being locked. At any time, day or night, we could walk right in . . . to practice music for Sunday, vacuum when it was our turn to clean or put a Jello salad in the refrigerator for the next day's funeral. It was a haven for me, later in life, as I would sometimes just stop in if I was having a bad day.
But when I was a child, and Christmas was nearing, it was a magical place. Toward the front of the church was the most beautiful Nativity scene ever set before our eyes. Each year, a group of people would bring in real evergreens — a lot of them — and create an incredible arrangement to simulate a forest of sorts. They'd hang hundreds of blue lights among the branches, creating an almost angelic haze.
Below the trees was the scene — someone had constructed a large rustic stable with wooden sides and almost a thatch-like roof. There was real straw (which made me sneeze every time I went near it). And nestled in the straw were these impeccable, incredibly-detailed figurines — the shepherds, their sheep, donkeys, cattle. And there, on either side of the empty wooden manger, knelt Mary and Joseph. Beautiful angels, with ivory skin and brilliant, sparkly gowns, were suspended in the branches over top of it all — carrying harps and singing.
I remember that on Christmas Eve — after we ate our traditional frozen pizza and opened presents — we would climb in the van, look at lights, keep an eye out for Santa and his reindeer, and make our way down the eight miles or so of country roads to St. John's. I remember seeing the lights of the vehicles pulling in from all four directions — and asking the neighbor kids what they had gotten for Christmas. It seemed like we were all wearing new coats, courtesy of the folks.
Everyone would file into our self-designated pews and Tommy would start belting out "Silent Night." Mom would whisper to us to make sure to look at the Nativity scene — holding up the little ones so they could see. It was so beautiful, it would just take your breath away.
The priest would talk briefly about how we were waiting for the Baby Jesus to arrive — which wouldn't happen until it turned Dec. 25. I remember thinking that I couldn't wait — I wanted to get close to the Nativity scene and stare at all the beautiful details. My siblings and I would beg Mom and Dad to take us up front, so we could get a closer look, after the services were over. But they'd always tell us that we had to wait until the next morning. Then, they said, Baby Jesus would be in the manger and everything would be complete.
Oh, the anticipation. The next morning, we were able to open more presents — but we had to hurry to make sure everyone was dressed and ready for church. When we walked in, although the sun was up, we noted that the lights were dimmed to enhance the blue radiating from the front. And after all the verses of "Joy to the World" were sung (I sometimes thought Tommy made up a few stanzas of his own to string it out), we patiently waited in our pew for our turn to go up front.
Finally, it would become time for the Mueller kids to get our first look. Sure, I'd seen it annually for all of my nine or 10 years, but it was like the first time every Christmas morning. Mom and Dad would take our flock up to the front — the bigger kids would hold up the little ones and we'd stare in silence.
"Wowwww . . ." we'd sigh. "Wowwww."
It was more than we could have ever imagined.
And the flood of whispered questions would come next: "Mom, do you see the halter around the donkey's neck, is it like the ones we use in 4-H? Do you see the little blanket Jesus is wrapped in? Do you see Joseph's sandals, why would you wear sandals in the winter time? Do you see the cow in the back, it looks like one of Grandpa's (who raised Herefords). Dad, why don't they have a Holstein in the stable? Did Joseph have to milk the cow after Jesus was born? Who milked the cow if the shepherds were busy watching the sheep? (You have to remember we milked cows for a living). Why is Mary's dress blue all the time? Doesn't Jesus have a pillow?"
They'd quietly answer our questions, as we stared in awe at the miraculous display, commemorating Jesus' birth. And from where I stood, pretty low to the ground, I could look up into those tall trees filled with lights and be amazed that the angels could fly.
Eventually, it would come time to move on, so another gaggle of siblings could gaze upon the incredible sight at short range. I remember that we always turned around and looked one more time, before we left church for Grandma's house. Just one more glimpse.
It was always worth the wait. To wait and wait for Jesus to come — and when he got there, it was more than any of us could have imagined.