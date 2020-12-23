Just Melanie -- More than we could have imagined

Everyone would file into our self-designated pews and Tommy would start belting out "Silent Night." Mom would whisper to us to make sure to look at the Nativity scene — holding up the little ones so they could see. It was so beautiful, it would just take your breath away.

The priest would talk briefly about how we were waiting for the Baby Jesus to arrive — which wouldn't happen until it turned Dec. 25. I remember thinking that I couldn't wait — I wanted to get close to the Nativity scene and stare at all the beautiful details. My siblings and I would beg Mom and Dad to take us up front, so we could get a closer look, after the services were over. But they'd always tell us that we had to wait until the next morning. Then, they said, Baby Jesus would be in the manger and everything would be complete.

Oh, the anticipation. The next morning, we were able to open more presents — but we had to hurry to make sure everyone was dressed and ready for church. When we walked in, although the sun was up, we noted that the lights were dimmed to enhance the blue radiating from the front. And after all the verses of "Joy to the World" were sung (I sometimes thought Tommy made up a few stanzas of his own to string it out), we patiently waited in our pew for our turn to go up front.