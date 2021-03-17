Just Melanie -- March, 2020 to March, 2021 -- Looks like we made it

Two years ago, at this very time, I wrote a column about how life was too hectic, too many things were happening, there was no time to keep up, blah, blah, blah.

Last year, at this very time, I wrote a column about how strong we were all being in our new existence called the COVID-19 pandemic.

At this time last year, the theory was fresh and our understanding was pretty much non-existent.

Looking back, to a year ago, we were reactionary on a daily basis because there was no other way to be and rightfully naïve because not one person on this earth had ever experienced a pandemic (even the very elderly centurions who were alive during the last pandemic, as they were only infants back then).

The realization that maybe this thing wasn’t going to go away very quickly really still wasn’t with us – heck, at this time last year we didn’t even know that graduations were going to be postponed by months, that weddings of any size weren’t going to be happening until mid- to late-summer, that certain kinds of businesses were going to be closed and others were going to have to radically modify their operations just to stay open and hopefully stay afloat.