Just Melanie -- March, 2020 to March, 2021 -- Looks like we made it

Two years ago, at this very time, I wrote a column about how life was too hectic, too many things were happening, there was no time to keep up, blah, blah, blah.
Last year, at this very time, I wrote a column about how strong we were all being in our new existence called the COVID-19 pandemic.
At this time last year, the theory was fresh and our understanding was pretty much non-existent.
Looking back, to a year ago, we were reactionary on a daily basis because there was no other way to be and rightfully naïve because not one person on this earth had ever experienced a pandemic (even the very elderly centurions who were alive during the last pandemic, as they were only infants back then).
The realization that maybe this thing wasn’t going to go away very quickly really still wasn’t with us – heck, at this time last year we didn’t even know that graduations were going to be postponed by months, that weddings of any size weren’t going to be happening until mid- to late-summer, that certain kinds of businesses were going to be closed and others were going to have to radically modify their operations just to stay open and hopefully stay afloat.
Then, we started to see rays of hope in the middle of the summer. We saw graduates sitting on outdoor bleachers in their caps and gowns. Brides and grooms again said “I do” and their reception décor included plenty of plexi glass. Kids went to the pool. And then school actually opened.
We felt pretty good about everything, didn’t we? I really believed we were out of the woods, so to speak, until November when everything seemed to spin out of control. Our case numbers jumped, our hospitalization rates skyrocketed and I couldn’t believe things could actually get worse instead of better.
A lot of people cancelled or limited family holiday gatherings and it felt like this virus situation would never end.
Government entities told us to put on face coverings and the governor warned if it got worse, we’d go back to the 10-person rule.
Then slowly, we started inching our way out of that situation.
Last weekend, all the daily newspapers in the state ran features about the one-year anniversary of when this strange 12-month-long situation began.
As I prepared ours, I was thankful to write (at the conclusion of that long saga) that our case numbers are now down to hardly anything now and boy, are the vaccinations moving along.
But in chronicling those 12 months of uncertainty – to get to the good news at the end – I had to review all the weird things that happened in between.
And I mean weird – things we would never have imagined otherwise.
We’ve been quarantined, essential, non-essential, furloughed, fired, closed, open, social distanced, masked, tested, plexi-glass protected, traced, gloved and Zoomed.
We have flattened the curve, self-isolated and sheltered in place.
We’ve worked from home, worked from work, stayed in, been on the front lines and in the act of continuing the supply chain.
We’ve learned new acronyms: DHM means directed health measure, PPE means personal protective equipment, PPP means Paycheck Protection Program.
So much new vocabulary in so little time defined our roles and our realities. So many realities – that has involved and will involve business, education, child care, public services, supplies, global impacts, social implications, health and awareness.
We’ve participated in scavenger hunts for toilet paper, hamburger, potatoes, hand sanitizer, Lysol spray, butter, sandwich bread, all-purpose flour, vegetable garden plants, beef consommé in a can, certain kinds of root beer and backyard swimming pools.
We have even longed for haircuts . . . and some of us learned our true hair color.
We are so much better off now than we were at this time, last March, in 2020.
Sure, it’s been raining and foggy for that past few days, but the outlook still seems sunnier, brighter and I think we are in the home stretch (for real this time).
So, in recapping the 12 months between March, 2020 and March, 2021 (also known in some circles as the Damn Pandamndemic) – I’ll refer to the words of Barry Manilow, “Looks like we made it!”