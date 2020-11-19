Just Melanie -- Making holiday memories, good and bad and moving on

"But it's our first Thanksgiving in the new house," she said, trying to be upbeat and optimistic. "We have to celebrate something."

Yes, it was our first Thanksgiving in a structure other than the trailer house in which we'd grown up. It was finally built, everyone was finally moved in. But when that first Thanksgiving rolled around, two important people were missing and it didn't seem complete.

I remember as we begrudgingly filled our plates, our mother trying to encourage us - well, my brother, Steve, had finally had enough.

"There isn't anything to be thankful for," he said, all frustrated, sad and quite frankly, ticked off. "Why do we even bother pretending?" he said as he slammed his plate on the table.

"Because no matter what happens, we always have things to be thankful for," my mom said.

I think she meant it - although I know her life had become so difficult, she, too, had times that she had to be convinced.

So we choked down some turkey - I suppose to make her happy.

"We're not all gone, we're still here," she said, as we stared at our plates. "We have things to do and lives to live. Dad and Nancy wouldn't want us to sit here like this - they'd want us to at least try."