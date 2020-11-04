Just Melanie -- If you love to crab, you love to vote

My dad always took Election Day seriously. Normally, he was all about work. The only events that would make him stop everything would be the birth of a baby (and only if it was crowning), deer season, our Christmas programs, maybe a funeral and always Election Day.

No matter how much he had to do, he made sure to run to that little building, cast his ballot and grab a sandwich on his way out.

I remember going with him once. I watched his lanky body hunch over in the voting booth, with his big fingers holding a pencil that was way too small. We weren’t there long, but I wondered who and what he was voting for. I never asked because Grandma said that was secret.

The secrecy was beyond me because everyone always did so much yelling about the state of the country, I figured they should already pretty much know what the others were thinking.

So we rambled home in the blue pickup – him eating his sandwich and me drinking Tang from a Styrofoam cup.

“It’s a big day,” he said to me. “Pretty important.”

I inquired as to why.

“We’re picking our president today,” he responded. “The guy in charge of the country.”