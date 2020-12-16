Just Melanie -- If loving it is wrong, I don't want to be right

Now, the kicker is that there is always a relative who is extremely good looking, single and harboring a desire to take over the family furniture-making business. But alas, there are financial constraints and some sort of long-held depression as a result of a childhood experience. The stranded, over-worked person talks the good looking relative into pursuing their dreams of turning old logs into chairs . . . and the two somehow find themselves in love while directing the all-town Christmas pageant.

But right before the big holiday lighting display and caroling extravaganza, the stranded person’s bosses find out where they are, send a private jet to bring them back to reality, and the stranded person must make a choice.

Do they stay in this little town where reindeer actually graze, the stars twinkle more brightly and their new-found love interest serves coffee at the local diner? Or do they return to their cold, financially-secure lives where everyone is mean and all the clothes are gray?

They always reluctantly take off their jeans and galoshes, change back into their business suits (or don their tiaras) and get on the jet or bus or train. But after the children cry because their beloved week-long Christmas drama coach has left right before the big play, the modelesque love interest decides to chase him or her.