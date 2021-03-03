Just Melanie -- Hurrying hurts

Old school or not, I needed some help. So, with the butcher knife protruding from my hand and the blood streaming to the floor, I went to the telephone and dialed the good doctor. His nurse interrupted whatever Dr. Halls was doing and quickly proceeded to tell me I needed to come down the block or so to his office, right away.

"And DO NOT pull the knife out," she said. "He said he'll do that, because he doesn't want you to do any more damage than you've already done, especially if you cut some nerves or something."

So I grabbed a couple of clean bar towels and put my hand inside. As I locked the doors, preparing to leave our business, I realized that the towels had already soaked through and were falling off my hand. With no time to re-wrap, I headed down Main Street.

I realized I couldn't drive with a butcher knife sticking out of my hand as it kept getting in the way of the steering wheel; so I decided I could surely walk the short distance. The thing about Elgin, however, on a Thursday afternoon, is that there were quite a few people around. There were a bunch of women coming out of Getz Grocery (which was next door to our business and on my way to Dr. Halls' office). I tried to be nonchalant, but people noticed me anyway. Getzfred, the owner of the grocery, was carrying bags and nearly fell down.