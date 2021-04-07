Just Melanie -- Hopefully not a mysterious, botanic, biologic disaster

The plastic completely covered all the shelving and there was a front zipper so I could easily have access to my plants for watering.

I donned my glasses and intently read the instructions. It said that once my plants are about two weeks old, I was to place the “greenhouse” in a sheltered, outdoor area . . . and put the plants inside. Once this was accomplished, the instructions said, the plants would quickly thrive and soon be ready for transplant into the garden area.

So the portable “greenhouse” was erected (although I was missing a few parts and it ended up being shorter than advertised) and placed on the south side of my porch. It was well protected from the wind; it had a little shade at certain times of day; and it had direct sun at certain times of day (as prescribed by the written instructions).

That first day, I’ll admit, I was apprehensive about throwing my little guys into the big, bad world. Were they ready to be outside? Could I control my coddling?

But I talked myself into it . . . seeing how this little “greenhouse” would provide all the protection they needed and plenty of natural sunlight.

So I followed through, zipped up the plastic cover and went to work.