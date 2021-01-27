Just Melanie -- Happiness On A Hook

I think the first thing I ever did for her was nervously dish up some vodka slush for her and Grandpa Mark, while hoping the fashionista liked my outfit. The first thing she ever did for me was make the best chicken gravy I’d ever eaten while telling me she liked my skirt.

I always felt we sort of had parallel lives. She had to raise her three younger sisters, I had the same experience. While the circumstances and times were different, the difficulty was mirrored. We often talked about the stresses of being thrown into that uncharted water in which we somehow stayed afloat.

She was married to her soul mate, Mark, as I am to their grandson. Both of us were fortunate to find wonderful men. I marveled at the tight connection between the two — even though age and illness crept into their relationship, their friendship and undying love remained the same. My face would hurt from smiling as I watched the two joke with each other over a game of cards and care about what the other ate as we passed food around the table. My soul was sad as I watched her tearfully say good-bye to her guy and prepare to move on to the next phase of her life alone.