Just Melanie -- God's works of art

The weather will be soon changing and eventually we'll be treated to a very special time of the year . . . when the leaves change colors.

Each autumn, the different hues are beyond anything a mere person could create. The oranges, off-greens, reds and magentas are only colors that God could create.

We often complain that Nebraska isn’t beautiful like some other states – but in the fall, I beg to differ. All we have to do is take a few seconds to look around us and it truly is breathtaking.

When I was a kid, we didn’t have many television opportunities because we had just an inkling of reception. That was often the case because the weird giant antenna we had in the back yard would turn in the wind and all signal would be lost.

So in an effort to entertain us, particularly in the fall, my mother turned us on to a new avenue that kept us occupied for hours. Instead of mind-numbing staring at an electronic device, she had us out in the cool air, breathing in the fall and creating something of our own.

The initial assignment was to collect as many beautiful, intact leaves as we could. The more colorful, the better.