Just Melanie -- God smiled on February Fiff!

Every time this date arrives, I smile.

I remember the first time I appreciated February Fiff.

I was 12 years old and not necessarily pumped about the arrival of my seventh sibling. Mom’s massive baby bump only meant one thing to me at the time – there would be even more work to do and yet another set of dirty diapers to deal with.

I was no longer interested with the baby idea – been there, done that.

Then Feb. 5 arrived . . . and so did my new sister, Crystal.

While I didn’t think much of the idea, I was still the big sister and it was my duty to check out this new person.

I remember thinking she was cuter than the rest of them after they came shooting out of the birth canal into the clear baby beds found in hospital nurseries.

I overheard adults talking about Crystal’s big struggle to get herself out of that situation – coming out the wrong way and so mangled like a pretzel that her shoulder was disjointed in the process.

“Hmm,” I thought. “They say she went through a lot being born, but she looks pretty good.”