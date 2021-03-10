Just Melanie -- Getting ready to scratch the itch . . . and needing some help from friends

So when it starts to get warm out and it looks like Old Man Winter is going to finally take a nap, I become antsy about getting started.

Oh, I want to put stuff in the ground right now . . . but I know that’s not logical.

I’ve ordered some exotic seeds and I am more than ready for my shopping spree at Faller’s.

There’s something exciting about growing plants, isn’t there? It’s the idea of being able to start over, I think . . . no matter how bad I screwed up last year, I can try again.

And I like to try to raise new things, because it is sort of a little adventure in my regular routine of life.

Plus, there is nothing as awesome as making supper from the stuff you picked in your own yard . . . and of course, there’s the fantastic taste that can only be found by going dirt to table.

There is a purpose of this column, however, beyond me boring you to tears.

With so many seasoned growers and master canners out there, I’m looking for advice.

If you have a secret for keeping away the bugs, let me know.

If you have discovered an amazing way to grow monster tomatoes, tell me.