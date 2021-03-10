Just Melanie -- Getting ready to scratch the itch . . . and needing some help from friends

The beautiful weather has got me all itchy . . . because I want to start planting stuff outside.
That, of course, will not happen, because I’m a Nebraska native who is also not a complete idiot.
I know freezing temperatures are still a part of our lives, I know the ground is still cold and I am fully aware we can have a tornado on Monday and a snowstorm on Tuesday.
Still, the fascinating temperatures in the last week indicate that maybe, just maybe, spring is finally here.
And right behind it comes the glorious rollercoaster ride I call gardening.
I know, my gardening journey hasn’t always been the most successful.
Some of my “test plots” have ended in giant piles of coleslaw, thanks to hail.
One ended in a jungle of weeds because I broke my foot halfway through the process and had to leave it unattended.
Another resulted in a strange swath of death that appeared to have been caused by maybe a blow-by of weed killer from another source.
I had a season where the plants grew huge but the produce didn’t really appear.
And then there have been years in which I was astounded by what that little of plot of ground could do.
So when it starts to get warm out and it looks like Old Man Winter is going to finally take a nap, I become antsy about getting started.
Oh, I want to put stuff in the ground right now . . . but I know that’s not logical.
I’ve ordered some exotic seeds and I am more than ready for my shopping spree at Faller’s.
There’s something exciting about growing plants, isn’t there? It’s the idea of being able to start over, I think . . . no matter how bad I screwed up last year, I can try again.
And I like to try to raise new things, because it is sort of a little adventure in my regular routine of life.
Plus, there is nothing as awesome as making supper from the stuff you picked in your own yard . . . and of course, there’s the fantastic taste that can only be found by going dirt to table.
There is a purpose of this column, however, beyond me boring you to tears.
With so many seasoned growers and master canners out there, I’m looking for advice.
If you have a secret for keeping away the bugs, let me know.
If you have discovered an amazing way to grow monster tomatoes, tell me.
Can celery be grown in Nebraska?
How do you rotate your crops from year to year, so the soil is replenishing itself and you don’t run the risk of reinvigorating diseases of the past?
When exactly should seeds be planted indoors for a later replant?
How early is too early for planting peas, lettuce and other early year varieties?
What’s the best method of cooking down tomatoes?
What’s your favorite recipe using cucumbers?
Is it true that the best form of fertilizer is actually horse manure?
How much mulch is too much mulch?
Are raised beds really the best way to go for time management and keeping away weeds?
What is the best way to preserve the natural color of vegetables when canning? How about fruits?
Over the years, I’ve heard amazing tips from a number of people about their methods of doing all things related to gardening. I want to know the secrets – and share them with others.
I really, really want to hear from all of you. Please, if you have words of advice and tried-true wisdom, contact me at melanie.wilkinson@yorknewstimes.com. Send any little tidbits/secrets you want, and not only will I implement your age-old practices, I will share them with other readers . . . as well as report back about my successes and failures.