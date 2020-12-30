Just Melanie -- Finding our sunshine

When my siblings and I were growing up, our mother always sang a song to ensure she loved us, treasured us and would always be with us.

“You are my sunshine, my only sunshine. You make me happy when skies are grey. You’ll never know dear how much I love you. Please don’t take my sunshine away.”

It became a routine, of sorts, at bedtime especially. It was just something we grew up with. That was just what Mom sang.

As we grew up, we sometimes sang the song to ourselves as a self-soothing tactic when we needed it.

We kids sang it together occasionally, when we were together, if someone thought of it.

Last Sunday was the Mueller family Christmas. A couple of us, including me, didn’t go because we were scared of unknowingly bring this damn virus into the fold. I just didn’t know what else to do.

I was fine and kept telling myself I was doing the right thing by staying away – yet with my car keys in hand, I was several times tempted to just drive the two hours and say, “Virus be damned!”

But I didn’t.