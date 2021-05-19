Just Melanie -- Close encounters of the summertime kind

We searched and searched, but to no avail. I'd heard these dastardly creatures could "reinvent themselves" —I have no idea if that's true, but there's no other real explanation. It wasn't for a few weeks until the sickly looking assailant appeared. He might as well have been holding a tiny white flag of surrender. Unfortunately for him, we hadn't signed a treaty allowing prisoners of war. Execution was the only answer. He had gone all this way, only to be put out of his misery by my killing machine. You see, during those few weeks, I carried the shovel with me everywhere I went in the downstairs level of our house — which proved to be excellent strategy on my part.