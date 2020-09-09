Just Melanie -- Celebrating 150 years

According to history books, prior to 1870, York County had been attached to Seward County for judicial and revenue purposes. In March, 1870, Governor David Butler issued a proclamation in response to a petition signed by the voting population of York County, authorizing the permanent organization of the county.

Meanwhile, the city of York was founded in 1869 by the South Platte Land Company. It was officially declared a municipality in 1870.

So this year, 2020, marks the 150th anniversaries/birthdays of the county and the city.

Yorkfest, this year, will celebrate these milestones with a number of activities. Festivities will be held to commemorate the past and look forward to the future.

In celebration, our contribution is Thursday's edition of the York News-Times. In it, you will see a multitude of stories and photographs from the past – celebrating not just York and York County, but also all the communities within the county’s borders.

I used old newspapers and a variety of history books to gather up this information – as well as some firsthand accounts about the early days of the place we call home.