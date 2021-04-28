Just Melanie -- Are you naked?

My pseudo-son had arrived in typical fashion as he stopped by during his whirlwind tour of keeping up lawns. He knew I transitioned from my newspaper job to my food job about the same time every day – and would stop by the house to say hello, tell me about his problems, critique what I wore to work, irritate me to no end and make me laugh really hard.

And every time he did, he entered the front door with the words, “Are you naked?”

On that particular day, the three stupid words were exactly what I needed.

“What the hell is going on in here?” Ron asked, as he found me in quite a puddle of pathetic. “Are you crying? Did you fall? Why is your stuff all over the floor? Mama, you are a disaster fo’ sho’!”

As I sat crying on the floor, all I saw was the big “Shelby” tattoo on his arm reach across me in a sweet, sweaty embrace. That kid of mine smelled like menthol cigarette smoke, lawn mower gas and grass.

I could hear his white pickup running in front of the house the entire time I blubbered about my sorry state of affairs. The sound of the motor was accompanied by the “boom boom” of the bass from his stereo.

The usually-very-verbal Ron actually didn’t say a word.